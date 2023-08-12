Annexon (NASDAQ:ANNX) Receives Buy Rating from HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright restated their buy rating on shares of Annexon (NASDAQ:ANNX – Free Report) in a research note published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $30.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Annexon’s FY2023 earnings at ($2.08) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($2.37) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($1.66) EPS.

ANNX has been the subject of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Annexon from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and set a $24.00 target price on shares of Annexon in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Bank of America lowered shares of Annexon from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $8.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. BTIG Research dropped their target price on shares of Annexon from $15.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an overweight rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of Annexon in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Annexon presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $14.00.

Shares of Annexon stock opened at $3.31 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $176.22 million, a PE ratio of -1.67 and a beta of 0.60. Annexon has a 52-week low of $2.07 and a 52-week high of $7.65. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.55.

Annexon (NASDAQ:ANNX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.07. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Annexon will post -2.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Annexon news, major shareholder Bain Capital Life Sciences Inv purchased 300,000 shares of Annexon stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.13 per share, for a total transaction of $639,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 5,701,926 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,145,102.38. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 19.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ANNX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Annexon by 23.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 91,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 17,550 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Annexon during the 1st quarter worth approximately $388,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Annexon by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,095,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,990,000 after purchasing an additional 19,722 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in Annexon by 50.7% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,052,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,334,000 after purchasing an additional 1,027,051 shares during the last quarter. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in Annexon during the 1st quarter worth approximately $100,000.

Annexon, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapeutics for autoimmune, neurodegenerative, and ophthalmic disorders. The company's C1q is an initiating molecule of the classical complement pathway that targets distinct disease processes, such as antibody-mediated autoimmune disease and complement-mediated neurodegeneration.

