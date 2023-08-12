ANI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ANIP) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.64 EPS

ANI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ANIP – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.64, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $116.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $99.87 million. ANI Pharmaceuticals had a positive return on equity of 15.77% and a negative net margin of 1.29%. ANI Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was up 57.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.05) earnings per share. ANI Pharmaceuticals updated its FY23 guidance to $3.62-4.11 EPS.

ANI Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 3.3 %

Shares of ANIP traded up $2.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $62.65. 295,400 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 100,810. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 3.74 and a quick ratio of 2.08. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $52.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.50. ANI Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $30.53 and a 12 month high of $63.10. The stock has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -130.52 and a beta of 1.07.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, SVP Chad Gassert sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.32, for a total value of $1,026,400.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 373,226 shares in the company, valued at $19,153,958.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, COO Muthusamy Shanmugam sold 13,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.38, for a total transaction of $693,630.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 7,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $380,571.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Chad Gassert sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.32, for a total transaction of $1,026,400.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 373,226 shares in the company, valued at $19,153,958.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 125,457 shares of company stock valued at $6,488,963. Insiders own 28.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ANI Pharmaceuticals

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ANIP. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $55,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth approximately $64,000. Systematic Financial Management LP purchased a new position in ANI Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new position in ANI Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in ANI Pharmaceuticals by 220.9% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,579 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 1,087 shares during the period. 57.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ANIP has been the topic of several analyst reports. Truist Financial lifted their target price on ANI Pharmaceuticals from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals from $53.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. StockNews.com lowered ANI Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. TheStreet upgraded ANI Pharmaceuticals from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Guggenheim increased their price target on ANI Pharmaceuticals from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ANI Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.00.

About ANI Pharmaceuticals

ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and markets branded and generic prescription pharmaceuticals in the United States and Canada. It focuses on producing controlled substances, oncology products, hormones and steroids, injectables, and other formulations, including extended release and combination products.

