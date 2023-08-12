AnaptysBio (NASDAQ:ANAB) PT Lowered to $26.00 at Wedbush

AnaptysBio (NASDAQ:ANAB – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by Wedbush from $29.00 to $26.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for AnaptysBio’s Q3 2023 earnings at ($1.81) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($1.92) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($6.73) EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at ($2.00) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($2.06) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($2.10) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($2.14) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($8.31) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($7.74) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($7.09) EPS and FY2027 earnings at ($7.30) EPS.

ANAB has been the topic of a number of other reports. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of AnaptysBio in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a hold rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised AnaptysBio from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and cut their price target for the stock from $31.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. TD Cowen started coverage on AnaptysBio in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set an outperform rating for the company. Finally, Guggenheim boosted their target price on shares of AnaptysBio from $44.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $33.67.

AnaptysBio Trading Up 5.2 %

Shares of ANAB opened at $19.01 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $504.72 million, a P/E ratio of -3.66 and a beta of -0.14. AnaptysBio has a 12-month low of $16.66 and a 12-month high of $32.44. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $19.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.33.

AnaptysBio (NASDAQ:ANAB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.58) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.04) by ($0.54). The firm had revenue of $1.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.02 million. AnaptysBio had a negative net margin of 1,113.38% and a negative return on equity of 65.52%. Equities research analysts predict that AnaptysBio will post -6.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of AnaptysBio during the second quarter valued at $34,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in AnaptysBio by 75.4% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,984 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 2,142 shares during the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC acquired a new stake in AnaptysBio in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $191,000. Delphia USA Inc. acquired a new stake in AnaptysBio in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $233,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in AnaptysBio by 14.8% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 9,647 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $299,000 after buying an additional 1,244 shares during the last quarter.

AnaptysBio Company Profile

AnaptysBio, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses in delivering immunology therapeutics. Its products include Imsidolimab, an antibody that inhibits the interleukin-36 receptor, which is in the Phase 3 trial for the treatment of generalized pustular psoriasis; Rosnilimab, an anti-PD-1 agonist antibody program designed to suppress T-cell driven inflammatory diseases by augmenting signaling through PD-1 or targeted depletion of PD-1+ T cells; and ANB032, an anti-BTLA modulator antibody applicable to human inflammatory diseases associated with lymphoid and myeloid immune cell dysregulation.

