Analyzing Oncology Pharma (OTCMKTS:ONPHD) & Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR)

Oncology Pharma (OTCMKTS:ONPHD) and Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR) are both medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, risk, valuation and profitability.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

31.6% of Palantir Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. 18.0% of Oncology Pharma shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 14.0% of Palantir Technologies shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Oncology Pharma and Palantir Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Oncology Pharma N/A N/A N/A Palantir Technologies -2.35% -4.37% -3.29%

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Oncology Pharma N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Palantir Technologies $1.91 billion 17.12 -$373.70 million ($0.03) -513.67

This table compares Oncology Pharma and Palantir Technologies’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Oncology Pharma has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Palantir Technologies.

Volatility & Risk

Oncology Pharma has a beta of -2.48, indicating that its share price is 348% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Palantir Technologies has a beta of 2.73, indicating that its share price is 173% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Oncology Pharma and Palantir Technologies, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Oncology Pharma 0 0 0 0 N/A Palantir Technologies 5 6 3 0 1.86

Palantir Technologies has a consensus price target of $12.96, suggesting a potential downside of 15.89%. Given Palantir Technologies’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Palantir Technologies is more favorable than Oncology Pharma.

Summary

Palantir Technologies beats Oncology Pharma on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Oncology Pharma

Oncology Pharma Inc., an oncology company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes therapeutics. The company has a collaboration and licensing agreement with Kalos Therapeutics Inc. for exploring treatment opportunities of the COVID-19 virus. The company was formerly known as SourcingLink.net Inc. and changed its name to Oncology Pharma Inc. in June 2019. Oncology Pharma Inc. was incorporated in 1993 and is based in San Francisco, California.

About Palantir Technologies

Palantir Technologies Inc. builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform. It also offers Palantir Foundry, a platform that transforms the ways organizations operate by creating a central operating system for their data; and allows individual users to integrate and analyze the data they need in one place. In addition, it provides Palantir Apollo, a software that enables customers to deploy their own software virtually in any environment. Palantir Technologies Inc. was incorporated in 2003 and is based in Denver, Colorado.

