Analysts Issue Forecasts for NCR Co.’s FY2023 Earnings (NYSE:NCR)

NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR – Free Report) – DA Davidson issued their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of NCR in a research report issued on Monday, August 7th. DA Davidson analyst M. Summerville forecasts that the information technology services provider will post earnings per share of $2.61 for the year. The consensus estimate for NCR’s current full-year earnings is $2.60 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for NCR’s FY2024 earnings at $3.14 EPS.

Get NCR alerts:

NCR (NYSE:NCR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The information technology services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.31. NCR had a return on equity of 25.41% and a net margin of 1.03%. The firm had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.98 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.71 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis.

Separately, StockNews.com raised NCR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on NCR

NCR Stock Performance

Shares of NCR stock opened at $29.30 on Thursday. NCR has a one year low of $18.06 and a one year high of $35.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.70 and a beta of 1.66. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NCR

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Operose Advisors LLC acquired a new position in NCR during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp boosted its stake in NCR by 3,422.6% during the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 1,092 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,061 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in NCR during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in NCR during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in NCR by 42.6% during the 1st quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,840 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.38% of the company’s stock.

About NCR

(Get Free Report)

NCR Corporation provides various software and services in the United States, Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through Retail, Hospitality, Digital Banking, Payments & Network, and Self-Service Banking segments. It offers managed services, including ATM-as-a-Service solutions that allow banks to run their end-to-end ATM channels; software, services, and hardware; and digital banking solutions for financial institution's consumer and business customers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NCR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NCR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.