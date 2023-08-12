Ampio Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:AMPE) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Ampio Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:AMPE – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, reports.

Ampio Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

AMPE remained flat at $0.21 during trading on Friday. 270,027 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 366,480. Ampio Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $0.17 and a 52-week high of $1.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.10 million, a PE ratio of -0.16 and a beta of 1.72.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Ampio Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ampio Pharmaceuticals

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ampio Pharmaceuticals by 998.6% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,035,413 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $342,000 after acquiring an additional 1,850,138 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Ampio Pharmaceuticals by 20.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,954,092 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $602,000 after buying an additional 1,662,127 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Ampio Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $72,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in Ampio Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $168,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its stake in Ampio Pharmaceuticals by 304.3% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 432,216 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 325,300 shares in the last quarter. 3.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ampio Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Ampio Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for the treatment of osteoarthritis-related pain. It focuses on the preclinical development of AR-300, a novel proprietary, small molecule formulation for the treatment of osteoarthritis of the knee. The company is headquartered in Englewood, Colorado.

