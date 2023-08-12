Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPH) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPH – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,430,000 shares, a decrease of 30.9% from the July 15th total of 2,070,000 shares. Currently, 4.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 441,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.2 days.

Insider Transactions at Amphastar Pharmaceuticals

In related news, Director Floyd F. Petersen sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.13, for a total transaction of $215,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 80,117 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,455,446.21. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CFO William J. Peters sold 36,868 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.85, for a total value of $1,874,737.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 105,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,369,912.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Floyd F. Petersen sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.13, for a total transaction of $215,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 80,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,455,446.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 107,547 shares of company stock worth $5,075,301. 28.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Amphastar Pharmaceuticals

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 13,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $477,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 4.2% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $543,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 67.3% in the fourth quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC now owns 1,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 11,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 23,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $884,000 after acquiring an additional 483 shares during the last quarter. 62.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently commented on AMPH shares. StockNews.com raised Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from $66.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Wednesday.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AMPH opened at $54.69 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.05 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 2.88, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $26.76 and a 52-week high of $67.66.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMPH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $140.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $130.50 million. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 18.85% and a return on equity of 20.12%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Amphastar Pharmaceuticals will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a bio-pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells generic and proprietary injectable, inhalation, and intranasal products in the United States, China, and France. The company operates through two segments, Finished Pharmaceutical Products and Active Pharmaceutical Ingredient (API).

