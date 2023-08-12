Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) EVP Murdo Gordon Sells 9,558 Shares

Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Free Report) EVP Murdo Gordon sold 9,558 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.43, for a total transaction of $2,508,305.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,627,748.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Amgen stock opened at $262.51 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $140.42 billion, a PE ratio of 17.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.76, a current ratio of 2.77 and a quick ratio of 2.48. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $230.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $235.09. Amgen Inc. has a one year low of $211.71 and a one year high of $296.67.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The medical research company reported $5.00 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.44 by $0.56. Amgen had a return on equity of 196.60% and a net margin of 30.02%. The company had revenue of $7 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $4.65 earnings per share. Amgen’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Amgen Inc. will post 18.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 18th will be issued a dividend of $2.13 per share. This represents a $8.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 17th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.45%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Builder Investment Group Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Amgen in the 4th quarter valued at $378,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC boosted its stake in Amgen by 62.9% in the first quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 1,886 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $456,000 after buying an additional 728 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC grew its position in Amgen by 7.2% in the first quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,588 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $383,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. ING Groep NV raised its stake in Amgen by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 55,862 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $14,672,000 after acquiring an additional 4,533 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky lifted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 12.8% in the first quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 1,325 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $320,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. 74.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Amgen from $225.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $280.00 price objective on shares of Amgen in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Amgen from $208.00 to $214.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Amgen from $293.00 to $288.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Amgen from $250.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Amgen presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $253.00.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

