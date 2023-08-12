American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT) Holdings Lifted by Column Capital Advisors LLC

Column Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Free Report) by 18.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 390 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 62 shares during the quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $80,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in American Tower in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. J.Safra Asset Management Corp raised its stake in shares of American Tower by 629.4% during the 4th quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 124 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Elequin Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Tower during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC acquired a new position in American Tower in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in American Tower during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Institutional investors own 97.13% of the company’s stock.

American Tower Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE AMT traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $187.11. The company had a trading volume of 1,073,113 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,598,687. American Tower Co. has a 12 month low of $178.17 and a 12 month high of $282.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market cap of $87.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 90.39, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.57. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $190.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $198.01.

American Tower Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 16th were given a $1.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $6.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.36%. This is an increase from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.56. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 303.38%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of American Tower in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $230.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on American Tower from $245.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on American Tower from $233.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Barclays reduced their target price on American Tower from $233.00 to $228.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on American Tower from $238.00 to $211.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, American Tower presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $240.93.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other American Tower news, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 3,524 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.91, for a total value of $665,718.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 53,389 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,085,715.99. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

American Tower Company Profile

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of nearly 226,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

