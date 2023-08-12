American Superconductor (NASDAQ:AMSC) Issues Q2 2023 Earnings Guidance

American Superconductor (NASDAQ:AMSC – Get Free Report) updated its second quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of –$0.12 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of -$0.12. The company issued revenue guidance of $29.00 million-$32.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $30.40 million.

A number of research firms have issued reports on AMSC. StockNews.com upgraded shares of American Superconductor from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, June 9th. Craig Hallum upped their target price on shares of American Superconductor from $8.00 to $9.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd.

AMSC traded down $0.91 on Friday, reaching $8.77. 2,949,436 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,043,420. The company has a market cap of $265.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.76 and a beta of 1.56. American Superconductor has a twelve month low of $3.20 and a twelve month high of $17.37. The company’s 50 day moving average is $7.36 and its 200-day moving average is $5.64.

American Superconductor (NASDAQ:AMSC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The technology company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.08). American Superconductor had a negative net margin of 27.94% and a negative return on equity of 33.16%. The business had revenue of $31.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.30 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.21) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that American Superconductor will post -0.56 EPS for the current year.

In other American Superconductor news, CEO Daniel P. Mcgahn sold 36,902 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.95, for a total value of $219,566.90. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,077,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,412,196. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other American Superconductor news, CEO Daniel P. Mcgahn sold 36,902 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.95, for a total value of $219,566.90. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,077,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,412,196. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO John W. Kosiba, Jr. sold 50,132 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.15, for a total value of $308,311.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 407,014 shares in the company, valued at $2,503,136.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of American Superconductor by 32.0% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 4,654 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,129 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of American Superconductor by 2.3% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 53,946 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $338,000 after purchasing an additional 1,203 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of American Superconductor by 4.5% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 50,048 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $381,000 after purchasing an additional 2,136 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of American Superconductor by 28.6% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,986 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 2,445 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of American Superconductor by 31.0% during the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 14,404 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 3,406 shares during the period. 44.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

American Superconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides megawatt-scale power resiliency solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Grid and Wind. The Grid segment offers products and services that enable electric utilities, industrial facilities, and renewable energy project developers to connect, transmit, and distribute power under the Gridtec Solutions brand; and engineering planning services.

