Alpha Star Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:ALSAW) Short Interest Update

Alpha Star Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:ALSAW – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a decline of 72.2% from the July 15th total of 3,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 11,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Alpha Star Acquisition

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Alpha Star Acquisition stock. Saba Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Alpha Star Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:ALSAW – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 475,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000.

Alpha Star Acquisition Stock Performance

Shares of Alpha Star Acquisition stock opened at $0.01 on Friday. Alpha Star Acquisition has a 52-week low of $0.00 and a 52-week high of $0.08. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.01.

About Alpha Star Acquisition

Alpha Star Acquisition Corporation focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on businesses in clean energy, internet and high technology, financial technology, health care, consumer and retail, energy and resources, manufacturing, and education sectors in Asia.

