Alnylam Pharmaceuticals’ (ALNY) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Chardan Capital

Chardan Capital restated their buy rating on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY – Free Report) in a research note published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $250.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley restated an equal weight rating and set a $210.00 price objective on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, August 4th. William Blair reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and issued a $405.00 price target on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, August 7th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and issued a $240.00 price target on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $251.00.

Get Alnylam Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on ALNY

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Insider Activity at Alnylam Pharmaceuticals

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $185.79 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.22 billion, a PE ratio of -21.58 and a beta of 0.49. The company’s 50-day moving average is $194.73 and its 200-day moving average is $199.84. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $179.19 and a fifty-two week high of $242.97.

In related news, CEO Yvonne Greenstreet sold 4,057 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.85, for a total value of $753,993.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 35,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,544,893.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Yvonne Greenstreet sold 4,057 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.85, for a total value of $753,993.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 35,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,544,893.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CMO Pushkal Garg sold 4,166 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.89, for a total transaction of $766,085.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 4,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $799,002.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,144 shares of company stock valued at $2,806,347 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Alnylam Pharmaceuticals

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 11,177 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,123,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the period. Regal Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 43.9% in the 2nd quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,795 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $531,000 after acquiring an additional 853 shares during the period. Ossiam increased its position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 93.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ossiam now owns 1,620 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $308,000 after acquiring an additional 783 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 27.3% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 168,136 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,936,000 after acquiring an additional 36,063 shares during the period. Finally, Sectoral Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sectoral Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,826 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,665,000 after acquiring an additional 3,256 shares during the period. 94.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Alnylam Pharmaceuticals

(Get Free Report)

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing novel therapeutics based on ribonucleic acid interference. The company's pipeline of investigational RNAi therapeutics focuses on genetic medicines, cardio-metabolic diseases, hepatic infectious diseases, and central nervous system (CNS)/ocular diseases.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.