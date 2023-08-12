Allot Communications Ltd (NASDAQ:ALLT) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Allot Communications Ltd (NASDAQ:ALLT – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 147,900 shares, an increase of 31.8% from the July 15th total of 112,200 shares. Currently, 0.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 113,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days.

Allot Communications Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ALLT opened at $2.43 on Friday. Allot Communications has a 1 year low of $2.29 and a 1 year high of $5.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 2.17. The business’s 50-day moving average is $2.83 and its 200-day moving average is $2.91.

Allot Communications (NASDAQ:ALLT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 16th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30). The company had revenue of $21.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.00 million. Allot Communications had a negative net margin of 33.28% and a negative return on equity of 36.13%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Allot Communications will post -0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on ALLT shares. Northland Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Allot Communications from $11.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Allot Communications in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Lake Street Capital dropped their price target on Allot Communications from $3.50 to $3.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Allot Communications

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Allot Communications stock. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Allot Communications Ltd (NASDAQ:ALLT – Free Report) by 6.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 103,339 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,425 shares during the quarter. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC owned 0.28% of Allot Communications worth $280,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 58.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Allot Communications

Allot Communications Ltd. is a provider of leading innovative network intelligence and security solutions for service providers worldwide, enhancing value to their customers. Their solutions are deployed globally for network and application analytics, traffic control and shaping, network-based security services, and more.

Featured Stories

