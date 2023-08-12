Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN) Shares Sold by Ingalls & Snyder LLC

Ingalls & Snyder LLC lowered its stake in Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN – Free Report) by 4.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 220,480 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 11,362 shares during the quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC owned about 0.24% of Allison Transmission worth $9,975,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Allison Transmission by 38.9% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 9,872 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $411,000 after buying an additional 2,763 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its stake in shares of Allison Transmission by 23.5% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 98,400 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $4,093,000 after purchasing an additional 18,756 shares during the last quarter. Summit Global Investments bought a new stake in shares of Allison Transmission in the 4th quarter worth approximately $304,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Allison Transmission by 376.9% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,606 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $796,000 after purchasing an additional 13,914 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Allison Transmission by 45.6% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 506,237 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $21,059,000 after purchasing an additional 158,658 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.67% of the company’s stock.

ALSN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Allison Transmission from $53.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Allison Transmission from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Allison Transmission from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Allison Transmission from $40.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Allison Transmission from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Allison Transmission has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.86.

Shares of ALSN traded up $0.53 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $59.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 515,608 shares, compared to its average volume of 647,697. The company has a 50 day moving average of $56.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37. The firm has a market cap of $5.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.01. Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.63 and a 1-year high of $60.17.

Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The auto parts company reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $783.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $735.95 million. Allison Transmission had a net margin of 21.17% and a return on equity of 67.93%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.26 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. will post 6.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Investors of record on Monday, August 14th will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 11th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. Allison Transmission’s payout ratio is 13.65%.

In other news, SVP John Coll sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.00, for a total value of $108,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,122,552. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells commercial and defense fully automatic transmissions for medium-and heavy-duty commercial vehicles, and medium-and heavy-tactical U.S. defense vehicles worldwide. The company offers transmissions for various applications, including distribution, refuse, construction, fire, and emergency on-highway trucks; school and transit buses; motor homes; energy, mining, and construction off-highway vehicles and equipment; and wheeled and tracked defense vehicles.

