Alliance Global Partners Raises InspireMD (NYSE:NSPR) Price Target to $5.20

InspireMD (NYSE:NSPR – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Alliance Global Partners from $4.75 to $5.20 in a research note released on Wednesday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

NSPR has been the subject of a number of other reports. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on InspireMD in a research report on Monday, June 12th. They set an overweight rating for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on InspireMD in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. They set a sell rating for the company.

InspireMD Stock Performance

NYSE:NSPR opened at $3.21 on Wednesday. InspireMD has a 1-year low of $0.81 and a 1-year high of $3.74. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.75.

InspireMD (NYSE:NSPR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter. InspireMD had a negative return on equity of 75.20% and a negative net margin of 349.99%. The business had revenue of $1.24 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts anticipate that InspireMD will post -1.14 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On InspireMD

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of InspireMD during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Nottingham Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of InspireMD in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Finally, Velan Capital Investment Management LP bought a new position in shares of InspireMD in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,269,000. 1.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

InspireMD Company Profile

InspireMD, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the development and commercialization of MicroNet stent platform technology for the treatment of vascular and coronary diseases in Europe, Latin America, the Middle East, and Asia Pacific. The company offers CGuard carotid embolic prevention system (EPS) for use in carotid artery applications; CGuard Prime Delivery System, a mesh-covered self-expanding carotid stent; SwitchGuard, a non-invasive transcarotid artery revascularization device; and NGuard EPS for treating acute stroke with tandem lesions.

