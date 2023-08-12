Allegiant Travel (ALGT) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 14th

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT – Get Free Report) announced a — dividend on Wednesday, August 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.60 per share by the transportation company on Friday, September 1st. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 14th.

Allegiant Travel has a payout ratio of 20.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Allegiant Travel to earn $12.01 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 20.0%.

Allegiant Travel Stock Down 3.4 %

NASDAQ:ALGT traded down $3.69 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $104.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 235,244 shares, compared to its average volume of 229,572. The company has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.75 and a beta of 1.69. Allegiant Travel has a one year low of $62.94 and a one year high of $130.93. The business’s 50-day moving average is $120.21 and its 200-day moving average is $104.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Allegiant Travel ( NASDAQ:ALGT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The transportation company reported $4.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.63 by $0.72. Allegiant Travel had a net margin of 5.87% and a return on equity of 7.46%. The firm had revenue of $683.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $662.10 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.62 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Allegiant Travel will post 10.38 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ALGT. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Allegiant Travel in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Allegiant Travel from $115.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday, July 6th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Allegiant Travel from $105.00 to $122.00 in a report on Thursday, July 13th. 92 Resources reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Allegiant Travel in a report on Monday, June 26th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Allegiant Travel from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $111.09.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Allegiant Travel news, CMO Scott Wayne Deangelo sold 707 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.31, for a total value of $69,505.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 97,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,590,337.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Gary Ellmer sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.76, for a total transaction of $209,520.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,098,932.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CMO Scott Wayne Deangelo sold 707 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.31, for a total transaction of $69,505.17. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 97,552 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,590,337.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 17.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Allegiant Travel

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALGT. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Allegiant Travel by 82.9% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 812 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Allegiant Travel by 32.3% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 819 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Allegiant Travel in the second quarter valued at about $129,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Allegiant Travel by 57.9% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,154 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $187,000 after acquiring an additional 423 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Allegiant Travel by 13.0% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,158 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $188,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.05% of the company’s stock.

Allegiant Travel Company Profile

Allegiant Travel Company, a leisure travel company, provides travel services and products to residents of under-served cities in the United States. The company offers scheduled air transportation on limited-frequency, nonstop flights between under-served cities and leisure destinations. As of February 1, 2023, it operated a fleet of 122 Airbus A320 series aircraft.

