Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN) Announces Earnings Results

Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The utilities provider reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.02), Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $627.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $611.83 million. Algonquin Power & Utilities had a positive return on equity of 5.98% and a negative net margin of 8.96%. Algonquin Power & Utilities’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.16 earnings per share.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Trading Down 2.1 %

Shares of AQN traded down $0.16 on Friday, hitting $7.48. 5,991,951 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,561,872. Algonquin Power & Utilities has a 1 year low of $6.41 and a 1 year high of $14.65. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $8.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.75.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.108 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 27th. This represents a $0.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.78%. Algonquin Power & Utilities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -113.16%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AQN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America lowered shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $9.00 to $8.50 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. CIBC cut Algonquin Power & Utilities from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $10.00 in a report on Monday, April 17th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Algonquin Power & Utilities from $9.50 to $10.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. TD Securities upped their target price on Algonquin Power & Utilities from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Algonquin Power & Utilities from $9.00 to $8.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.20.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 3.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,806,124 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $259,726,000 after purchasing an additional 856,114 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Algonquin Power & Utilities in the 4th quarter valued at about $107,390,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 100.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,214,388 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $77,401,000 after acquiring an additional 4,608,458 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 8,684,622 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $56,531,000 after acquiring an additional 858,525 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 10.8% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 6,331,247 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $98,352,000 after acquiring an additional 619,686 shares during the last quarter. 44.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Algonquin Power & Utilities

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp., a renewable energy and utility company, that provides energy and water solutions and services in North America and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Regulated Services Group and Renewable Energy Group. The Regulated Services Group segment provides a portfolio of rate-regulated water, electricity, and gas utility services.

Recommended Stories

