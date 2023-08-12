Algoma Steel Group (NASDAQ:ASTL) Announces Earnings Results

Algoma Steel Group (NASDAQ:ASTL – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by ($0.12), Zacks reports. The business had revenue of $615.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $596.30 million. Algoma Steel Group had a return on equity of 21.23% and a net margin of 11.21%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.17 EPS.
Algoma Steel Group Trading Up 1.6 %
Shares of ASTL traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $6.95. 1,209,550 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 937,198. The company has a current ratio of 3.98, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Algoma Steel Group has a 1-year low of $5.64 and a 1-year high of $9.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $720.02 million, a PE ratio of 8.62 and a beta of 1.46. The business has a fifty day moving average of $7.31 and a 200-day moving average of $7.57.
Algoma Steel Group Dividend Announcement
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 4th. Algoma Steel Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.81%.
Separately, TheStreet raised Algoma Steel Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 13th.
Algoma Steel Group Inc produces and sells steel products primarily in North America. The company provides flat/sheet steel products, including temper rolling, cold rolled, hot-rolled pickled and oiled products, floor plate, and cut-to-length products for the automotive industry, hollow structural product manufacturers, and the light manufacturing and transportation industries; and plate steel products that consist of rolled, hot-rolled, and heat-treated for use in the construction or manufacture of railcars, buildings, bridges, off-highway equipment, storage tanks, ships, and military applications.
