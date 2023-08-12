Algoma Steel Group (NASDAQ:ASTL) Announces Earnings Results

Algoma Steel Group (NASDAQ:ASTL – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by ($0.12), Zacks reports. The business had revenue of $615.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $596.30 million. Algoma Steel Group had a return on equity of 21.23% and a net margin of 11.21%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.17 EPS.

Algoma Steel Group Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of ASTL traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $6.95. 1,209,550 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 937,198. The company has a current ratio of 3.98, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Algoma Steel Group has a 1-year low of $5.64 and a 1-year high of $9.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $720.02 million, a PE ratio of 8.62 and a beta of 1.46. The business has a fifty day moving average of $7.31 and a 200-day moving average of $7.57.

Algoma Steel Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 4th. Algoma Steel Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.81%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Algoma Steel Group by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. now owns 6,491,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,155,000 after acquiring an additional 355,000 shares during the period. TCW Group Inc. increased its holdings in Algoma Steel Group by 16.1% in the first quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 2,266,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,311,000 after purchasing an additional 314,218 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Algoma Steel Group by 18.4% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,239,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,197,000 after purchasing an additional 347,483 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Algoma Steel Group by 20.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,469,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,435,000 after purchasing an additional 246,594 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc increased its holdings in Algoma Steel Group by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. Man Group plc now owns 1,408,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,929,000 after purchasing an additional 144,410 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.44% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet raised Algoma Steel Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 13th.

About Algoma Steel Group

Algoma Steel Group Inc produces and sells steel products primarily in North America. The company provides flat/sheet steel products, including temper rolling, cold rolled, hot-rolled pickled and oiled products, floor plate, and cut-to-length products for the automotive industry, hollow structural product manufacturers, and the light manufacturing and transportation industries; and plate steel products that consist of rolled, hot-rolled, and heat-treated for use in the construction or manufacture of railcars, buildings, bridges, off-highway equipment, storage tanks, ships, and military applications.

