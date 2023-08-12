Alector (NASDAQ:ALEC) PT Lowered to $8.00

Alector (NASDAQ:ALEC – Free Report) had its target price cut by Stifel Nicolaus from $10.00 to $8.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on ALEC. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $41.00 price target on shares of Alector in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley reissued an equal weight rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Alector in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Alector from $14.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $15.13.

ALEC opened at $7.46 on Tuesday. Alector has a 1-year low of $5.65 and a 1-year high of $13.29. The company has a market cap of $625.37 million, a P/E ratio of -4.40 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $6.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.29.

In other Alector news, insider Sara Kenkare-Mitra sold 4,092 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.90, for a total value of $28,234.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 184,149 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,270,628.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Alector news, insider Sara Kenkare-Mitra sold 4,092 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.90, for a total value of $28,234.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 184,149 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,270,628.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Arnon Rosenthal sold 5,255 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.90, for a total transaction of $36,259.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,651,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,392,555.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 10,397 shares of company stock worth $71,739. Corporate insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Alector during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Alector by 349.5% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 3,554 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new position in shares of Alector during the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in shares of Alector by 199.1% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 9,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 6,414 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alpine Global Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Alector during the fourth quarter valued at about $93,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.70% of the company’s stock.

Alector, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for the treatment of neurodegeneration diseases. Its products include AL001, an immune activity in the brain with genetic links to multiple neurodegenerative disorders, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of frontotemporal dementia, Alzheimer's, Parkinson's, and amyotrophic lateral sclerosis diseases; and AL101 that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases, including Alzheimer's and Parkinson's diseases.

