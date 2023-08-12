Alaska Wealth Advisors Trims Position in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Alaska Wealth Advisors decreased its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report) by 9.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 37,887 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,186 shares during the period. Schwab International Equity ETF accounts for approximately 0.2% of Alaska Wealth Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Alaska Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $1,318,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SCHF. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Financial Freedom LLC increased its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 512.1% during the first quarter. Financial Freedom LLC now owns 863 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 722 shares during the last quarter. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Schwab International Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 440.6% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 912 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. acquired a new position in Schwab International Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000.

Schwab International Equity ETF Price Performance

SCHF stock traded down $0.21 on Friday, hitting $35.54. 1,870,141 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,828,543. Schwab International Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $27.40 and a twelve month high of $36.85. The business’s fifty day moving average is $35.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.88 and a beta of 0.87.

Schwab International Equity ETF Profile

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

