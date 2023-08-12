Alaska Wealth Advisors Takes $110,000 Position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

Alaska Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $110,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 68.3% during the 1st quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,061,000 after acquiring an additional 5,231 shares during the last quarter. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,654,000. RFG Advisory LLC increased its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 358.6% during the 1st quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 109,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,994,000 after purchasing an additional 85,596 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,678,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,412,000 after purchasing an additional 145,167 shares during the period. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC increased its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 19,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,586,000 after purchasing an additional 2,682 shares during the period. 15.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SHY traded down $0.08 on Friday, reaching $80.97. The stock had a trading volume of 3,596,078 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,535,890. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $81.11 and a 200 day moving average of $81.72. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $80.48 and a twelve month high of $82.74.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Announces Dividend

About iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.2118 per share. This represents a $2.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 1st.

The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.

