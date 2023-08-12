Alaska Wealth Advisors Sells 299 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Alaska Wealth Advisors cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 8.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,099 shares of the company’s stock after selling 299 shares during the period. Alaska Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $633,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mendota Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Power Corp of Canada bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Kalos Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $39,000.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VTI stock traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $221.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,220,365 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,954,777. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $220.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $209.35. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52 week low of $174.84 and a 52 week high of $228.96. The company has a market cap of $312.74 billion, a PE ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

