Alaska Wealth Advisors Purchases New Holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ)

Alaska Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 132,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,228,000. Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF accounts for about 1.0% of Alaska Wealth Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COWZ. IAG Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 176.6% during the 1st quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 531 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the period. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Prostatis Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000.

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Price Performance

Shares of COWZ traded up $0.22 on Friday, reaching $51.65. The stock had a trading volume of 1,595,606 shares. The stock has a market cap of $14.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.11 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s fifty day moving average is $48.62 and its 200-day moving average is $47.58.

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Dividend Announcement

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Profile

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 23rd were paid a $0.1911 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 22nd.

The Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (COWZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer US Cash Cows 100 index. The fund tracks a free cash flow-weighted index of companies selected from the Russell 1000 Index. COWZ was launched on Dec 16, 2016 and is managed by Pacer.

