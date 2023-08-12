Alaska Wealth Advisors Acquires New Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

Alaska Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Free Report) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VOE. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 237.2% in the 1st quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 5,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $727,000 after purchasing an additional 3,816 shares in the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 1,689.9% during the 4th quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 66,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,048,000 after purchasing an additional 63,167 shares during the last quarter. SJA Financial Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $359,000. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 17,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,335,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF stock traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $140.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 198,335 shares, compared to its average volume of 379,967. The company has a 50 day moving average of $139.04 and a 200-day moving average of $136.83. The stock has a market cap of $16.45 billion, a PE ratio of 13.40 and a beta of 1.05. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a one year low of $119.81 and a one year high of $147.74.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

