Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) EVP Aaron Ahola Sells 1,200 Shares

Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Free Report) EVP Aaron Ahola sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.08, for a total transaction of $121,296.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 15,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,524,690.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Akamai Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of AKAM stock traded up $0.39 during trading on Friday, reaching $104.34. 1,372,283 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,538,505. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $70.65 and a 1 year high of $107.47. The company has a market capitalization of $15.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.25, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $92.13 and its 200 day moving average is $84.90.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.08. Akamai Technologies had a return on equity of 14.41% and a net margin of 12.64%. The business had revenue of $916.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $912.13 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.12 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.51 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Akamai Technologies from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Akamai Technologies from $85.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Akamai Technologies from $93.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Akamai Technologies from $94.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their target price on Akamai Technologies from $100.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.57.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Akamai Technologies

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AKAM. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 11.6% during the second quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,107 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 0.8% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 16,401 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $1,474,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 5,421 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 3.6% in the first quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC now owns 3,605 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $282,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the period. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 47.0% during the 4th quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 397 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.08% of the company’s stock.

Akamai Technologies Company Profile

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for securing, delivering, and computing content, applications, and software over the internet in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud solutions to keep infrastructure, websites, applications, application programming interfaces, and users safe from various cyberattacks and online threats while enhancing performance.

