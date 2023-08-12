Air T, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIRT) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Air T, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIRT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, an increase of 77.8% from the July 15th total of 900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Air T Stock Performance

AIRT opened at $22.44 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $24.66 and a 200 day moving average of $24.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.65, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.81. Air T has a fifty-two week low of $14.60 and a fifty-two week high of $28.95.

Get Air T alerts:

Air T (NASDAQ:AIRT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 27th. The transportation company reported ($1.59) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $74.38 million for the quarter. Air T had a negative net margin of 4.97% and a negative return on equity of 31.40%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Air T

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Meitav Investment House Ltd. bought a new position in Air T during the second quarter worth about $692,000. DCF Advisers LLC boosted its position in Air T by 20.0% during the first quarter. DCF Advisers LLC now owns 12,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 1,996 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Air T by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 17,569 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $441,000 after purchasing an additional 752 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Air T by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,750 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $562,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Air T by 4.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 53,347 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $913,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 9.46% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Air T in a research note on Monday, July 3rd. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Air T

About Air T

(Get Free Report)

Air T, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides overnight air cargo, ground equipment sale, and commercial jet engines and parts in the United States and internationally. The Overnight Air Cargo segment offers air express delivery services. As of March 31, 2023, this segment had 85 aircraft under the dry-lease agreements with FedEx.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Air T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.