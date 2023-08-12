Air Industries Group (NYSE:AIRI) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Air Industries Group (NYSE:AIRI – Free Report) in a report published on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.
Air Industries Group Stock Performance
Shares of AIRI opened at $3.02 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.43 and a 200 day moving average of $3.94. Air Industries Group has a 12 month low of $2.98 and a 12 month high of $7.30. The company has a market capitalization of $9.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.44 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.
Air Industries Group (NYSE:AIRI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Air Industries Group had a negative return on equity of 6.18% and a negative net margin of 2.02%. The business had revenue of $13.89 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Air Industries Group will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Air Industries Group Company Profile
Air Industries Group, an aerospace and defense company, designs, manufactures, and sells structural parts and assemblies for mission-critical aerospace and defense applications, and a prime contractor to the U.S. Department of Defense in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Complex Machining and Turbine and Engine Component.
