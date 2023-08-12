Air Industries Group (NYSE:AIRI) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Air Industries Group (NYSE:AIRI – Free Report) in a report published on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Air Industries Group Stock Performance

Shares of AIRI opened at $3.02 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.43 and a 200 day moving average of $3.94. Air Industries Group has a 12 month low of $2.98 and a 12 month high of $7.30. The company has a market capitalization of $9.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.44 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Air Industries Group (NYSE:AIRI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Air Industries Group had a negative return on equity of 6.18% and a negative net margin of 2.02%. The business had revenue of $13.89 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Air Industries Group will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Air Industries Group Company Profile

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Air Industries Group stock. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Air Industries Group ( NYSE:AIRI Free Report ) by 55.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 47,963 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 17,202 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC owned approximately 0.15% of Air Industries Group worth $40,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.85% of the company's stock.

(Get Free Report)

Air Industries Group, an aerospace and defense company, designs, manufactures, and sells structural parts and assemblies for mission-critical aerospace and defense applications, and a prime contractor to the U.S. Department of Defense in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Complex Machining and Turbine and Engine Component.

Further Reading

