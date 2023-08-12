Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) Shares Sold by RFG Advisory LLC

RFG Advisory LLC lessened its stake in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 15,538 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 295 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Aflac were worth $1,002,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Johnson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Aflac in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Silicon Valley Capital Partners acquired a new stake in Aflac in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. CoreFirst Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in Aflac in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aflac in the first quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Studio Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aflac in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.56% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Joseph L. Moskowitz sold 13,471 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.27, for a total value of $906,194.17. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 27,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,854,633.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Joseph L. Moskowitz sold 13,471 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.27, for a total value of $906,194.17. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 27,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,854,633.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Charles D. Lake II sold 16,040 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.86, for a total transaction of $1,216,794.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 53,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,090,750.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 32,637 shares of company stock valued at $2,360,201. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AFL opened at $76.45 on Friday. Aflac Incorporated has a 1-year low of $56.03 and a 1-year high of $78.43. The stock has a market cap of $45.42 billion, a PE ratio of 10.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.07 and a quick ratio of 0.07. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $70.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.28.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 23rd will be given a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 22nd. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.20%. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.46%.

AFL has been the subject of several research reports. VNET Group restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Aflac in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Aflac from $79.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Aflac from $71.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Aflac in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Aflac from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Aflac presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.40.

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates in two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care, work leave, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

