Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD) Receives $5.50 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $5.29.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on AFMD. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of Affimed in a report on Tuesday. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of Affimed in a report on Friday. StockNews.com began coverage on Affimed in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on Affimed from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday.

Get Affimed alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Affimed

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Affimed

Affimed Price Performance

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AFMD. Boone Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Affimed in the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,558,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Affimed by 345.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,109,471 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,616,000 after purchasing an additional 1,635,580 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Affimed by 105.7% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,057,347 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,551,000 after purchasing an additional 1,057,330 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Affimed by 186.9% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,235,263 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $911,000 after purchasing an additional 804,705 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Affimed during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $813,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.07% of the company’s stock.

AFMD stock opened at $0.55 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.44 million, a PE ratio of -0.79 and a beta of 2.36. Affimed has a one year low of $0.45 and a one year high of $3.36. The company has a current ratio of 5.21, a quick ratio of 5.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.81.

Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 23rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $4.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.62 million. Affimed had a negative net margin of 271.06% and a negative return on equity of 61.94%. On average, analysts forecast that Affimed will post -0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Affimed Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Affimed N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing cancer immunotherapies in the United States, Germany, and Europe. Its lead product candidates include AFM13 that has completed Phase 2 clinical trial for CD30-positive lymphoma, Phase II clinical trial for hodgkin lymphoma, and completed Phase II clinical study for peripheral T-cell lymphoma; AFM24, a tetravalent, bispecific epidermal growth factor receptor, and CD16A-binding innate cell engager, which is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of advanced cancers; and AFM28, an innate cell engager (ICE), which is in preclinical development to treat acute myeloid leukemia.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Affimed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Affimed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.