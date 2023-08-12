Aethlon Medical (NASDAQ:AEMD) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Aethlon Medical (NASDAQ:AEMD – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.01), Yahoo Finance reports. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.19) EPS.

Aethlon Medical Stock Performance

AEMD remained flat at $0.34 during trading on Friday. 77,518 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 871,224. Aethlon Medical has a fifty-two week low of $0.23 and a fifty-two week high of $1.39. The stock has a market cap of $8.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.57 and a beta of 1.23. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.41.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Aethlon Medical in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its position in Aethlon Medical by 219.3% in the first quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 127,341 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 87,458 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in shares of Aethlon Medical by 895.7% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 140,245 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 126,160 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Aethlon Medical by 61.4% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 100,600 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 38,264 shares during the period. HRT Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of Aethlon Medical during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Aethlon Medical by 112.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,053,198 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $613,000 after purchasing an additional 558,596 shares during the period. 4.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Aethlon Medical Company Profile

Aethlon Medical, Inc, a medical therapeutic company, focuses on developing products to treat cancer and life-threatening infectious diseases in the United States. It develops Aethlon Hemopurifier, a clinical-stage immunotherapeutic device that removes tumor-derived exosomes and life-threatening viruses from the human circulatory system.

