AdvisorShares Investments LLC Takes Position in Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL)

AdvisorShares Investments LLC acquired a new position in Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 7,319 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $439,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TOL. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Toll Brothers in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in Toll Brothers by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 162,328 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $8,103,000 after purchasing an additional 2,715 shares during the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC grew its stake in Toll Brothers by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 138,632 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $8,322,000 after buying an additional 621 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Toll Brothers by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 28,425 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,418,000 after buying an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its position in shares of Toll Brothers by 16.2% during the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 11,990 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $599,000 after buying an additional 1,676 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Toll Brothers alerts:

Toll Brothers Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of TOL stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $79.47. The stock had a trading volume of 857,501 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,516,174. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.69 billion, a PE ratio of 6.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.42. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $77.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.69. The company has a current ratio of 5.14, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Toll Brothers, Inc. has a 52-week low of $39.53 and a 52-week high of $83.72.

Toll Brothers Dividend Announcement

Toll Brothers ( NYSE:TOL Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 24th. The construction company reported $2.85 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.96. Toll Brothers had a return on equity of 21.75% and a net margin of 13.59%. The company had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.85 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Toll Brothers, Inc. will post 10.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 7th were issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 6th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%. Toll Brothers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.70%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Toll Brothers

In other news, CEO Douglas C. Jr. Yearley sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.32, for a total value of $5,124,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 246,547 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,844,091.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Douglas C. Jr. Yearley sold 75,000 shares of Toll Brothers stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.32, for a total transaction of $5,124,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 246,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,844,091.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Michael J. Grubb sold 563 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.70, for a total transaction of $39,241.10. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,204 shares in the company, valued at approximately $153,618.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 212,721 shares of company stock valued at $15,964,889. 1.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on TOL. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Toll Brothers from $80.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Toll Brothers from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Toll Brothers in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $94.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Toll Brothers from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Toll Brothers from $63.00 to $73.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.83.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on TOL

About Toll Brothers

(Free Report)

Toll Brothers, Inc engages in the design, building, marketing, and arranging of financing for detached and attached homes in residential communities. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Home Building and City Living. The Traditional Home Building segment builds and sells homes for detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in affluent suburban markets and caters to move-up, empty-nester, active-adult, age-qualified, and second-home buyers.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TOL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Toll Brothers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toll Brothers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.