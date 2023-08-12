AdvisorShares Investments LLC Sells 944,907 Shares of Village Farms International, Inc. (NASDAQ:VFF)

AdvisorShares Investments LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Village Farms International, Inc. (NASDAQ:VFF – Free Report) by 21.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,485,224 shares of the company’s stock after selling 944,907 shares during the period. Village Farms International makes up approximately 0.9% of AdvisorShares Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. AdvisorShares Investments LLC owned 3.16% of Village Farms International worth $2,893,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Village Farms International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $50,838,000. ETF Managers Group LLC acquired a new stake in Village Farms International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $933,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Village Farms International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $877,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Village Farms International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,543,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Village Farms International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $636,000. 12.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Village Farms International alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Alliance Global Partners cut their target price on Village Farms International from $3.00 to $2.50 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th.

Village Farms International Stock Up 20.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:VFF traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.85. 2,796,371 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 870,746. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.80. The company has a market cap of $93.70 million, a P/E ratio of -1.20 and a beta of 2.60. Village Farms International, Inc. has a one year low of $0.55 and a one year high of $3.08.

Village Farms International (NASDAQ:VFF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $64.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.04 million. Village Farms International had a negative net margin of 23.41% and a negative return on equity of 6.86%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Village Farms International, Inc. will post -0.18 EPS for the current year.

Village Farms International Profile

(Free Report)

Village Farms International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells greenhouse-grown tomatoes, bell peppers, and cucumbers in North America. It operates through four segments: Produce, Cannabis-Canada, Cannabis-U.S., and Energy. The company also owns and operates a power plant that generates and sells electricity, and provides thermal heat to British Columbia Hydro and Power Authority; produces and supplies cannabis products to other licensed providers and provincial governments in Canada and internationally; and develops and sells cannabinoid-based health and wellness products, including ingestible, edibles, and topical applications.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VFF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Village Farms International, Inc. (NASDAQ:VFF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Village Farms International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Village Farms International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.