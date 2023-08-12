AdvisorShares Investments LLC Sells 52,642 Shares of Power REIT (NYSE:PW)

AdvisorShares Investments LLC trimmed its position in shares of Power REIT (NYSE:PW – Free Report) by 16.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 263,074 shares of the company’s stock after selling 52,642 shares during the period. AdvisorShares Investments LLC owned approximately 7.76% of Power REIT worth $983,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands lifted its holdings in shares of Power REIT by 75.2% in the 1st quarter. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands now owns 74,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after acquiring an additional 31,997 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Power REIT in the 4th quarter worth approximately $61,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Power REIT by 313.2% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 2,349 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Power REIT during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $128,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Power REIT during the 2nd quarter valued at $165,000. 26.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Power REIT in a research note on Friday, August 4th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet lowered Power REIT from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 13th.

Shares of Power REIT stock traded down $0.23 on Friday, reaching $1.32. The stock had a trading volume of 39,226 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,940. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.47 million, a P/E ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.93. Power REIT has a 1 year low of $1.29 and a 1 year high of $21.80.

Power REIT, with a focus on the Triple Bottom Line and a commitment to Profit, Planet and People is a specialized real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns sustainable real estate related to infrastructure assets including properties for Controlled Environment Agriculture, Renewable Energy and Transportation.

