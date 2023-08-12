AdvisorShares Investments LLC Sells 1,800 Shares of RCI Hospitality Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:RICK)

AdvisorShares Investments LLC lowered its position in RCI Hospitality Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:RICK – Free Report) by 25.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,372 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 1,800 shares during the quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC owned about 0.06% of RCI Hospitality worth $420,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of RCI Hospitality during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new stake in RCI Hospitality in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Cannell Capital LLC purchased a new stake in RCI Hospitality in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in RCI Hospitality by 112.9% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 528 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in shares of RCI Hospitality in the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. Institutional investors own 43.82% of the company’s stock.

RCI Hospitality Stock Performance

Shares of RCI Hospitality stock traded down $0.28 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $67.31. 62,049 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 60,518. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $73.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.82. RCI Hospitality Holdings Inc has a one year low of $61.49 and a one year high of $97.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $634.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.63.

RCI Hospitality Dividend Announcement

RCI Hospitality ( NASDAQ:RICK Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The restaurant operator reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $71.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.12 million. RCI Hospitality had a net margin of 12.99% and a return on equity of 17.25%. On average, equities research analysts expect that RCI Hospitality Holdings Inc will post 4.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 14th were paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 13th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.36%. RCI Hospitality’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.93%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

RICK has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $126.00 price objective on shares of RCI Hospitality in a report on Friday. StockNews.com raised RCI Hospitality from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 19th.

RCI Hospitality Profile

RCI Hospitality Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the hospitality and related businesses in the United States. It operates in Nightclubs, Bombshells, and Media Group segments. The company’s wholly-owned subsidiaries own and/or operates upscale adult nightclubs serving primarily businessmen and professionals under the Rick's Cabaret, Jaguars Club, Tootsie's Cabaret, XTC Cabaret, Club Onyx, Hoops Cabaret and Sports Bar, Scarlett's Cabaret, Temptations Adult Cabaret, Foxy's Cabaret, Vivid Cabaret, Downtown Cabaret, Cabaret East, The Seville, Silver City Cabaret, and Kappa Men's Club.

