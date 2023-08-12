AdvisorShares Investments LLC Invests $426,000 in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN)

AdvisorShares Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 4,055 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $426,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LEN. Merit Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in Lennar by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 3,851 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $405,000 after buying an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lennar by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 27,918 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,527,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Lakewood Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Lennar by 1.3% in the first quarter. Lakewood Asset Management LLC now owns 9,173 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $964,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Lennar by 47.0% in the 1st quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 397 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lennar by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,730 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $502,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.69% of the company’s stock.

Lennar Price Performance

NYSE LEN traded down $0.14 on Friday, reaching $123.23. The company had a trading volume of 1,461,275 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,182,173. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.42 billion, a PE ratio of 8.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.47. Lennar Co. has a 12 month low of $69.90 and a 12 month high of $133.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 7.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $123.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $111.22.

Lennar Announces Dividend

Lennar ( NYSE:LEN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 14th. The construction company reported $2.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.62. Lennar had a return on equity of 18.27% and a net margin of 12.66%. The business had revenue of $8.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.28 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that Lennar Co. will post 12.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 7th were issued a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 6th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. Lennar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.24%.

Insider Activity

In other Lennar news, CFO Diane J. Bessette sold 10,790 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.46, for a total transaction of $1,310,553.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 270,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,861,731.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Diane J. Bessette sold 10,790 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.46, for a total transaction of $1,310,553.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 270,556 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,861,731.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Amy Banse purchased 790 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of $126.42 per share, with a total value of $99,871.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $921,981.06. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 9.53% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LEN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Lennar from $94.00 to $123.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 15th. Raymond James upgraded Lennar from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $150.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, July 14th. JMP Securities boosted their price target on Lennar from $115.00 to $135.00 in a report on Friday, June 16th. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Lennar in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on Lennar from $103.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $127.20.

Lennar Profile

(Free Report)

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land; and development, construction, and management of multifamily rental properties.

Featured Articles

