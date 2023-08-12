AdvisorShares Investments LLC Has $346,000 Stock Holdings in Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV)

AdvisorShares Investments LLC decreased its position in Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV – Free Report) by 60.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,598 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,920 shares during the period. AdvisorShares Investments LLC’s holdings in Ovintiv were worth $346,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Smead Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Ovintiv in the fourth quarter worth $201,837,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Ovintiv by 321.3% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,396,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,597,000 after buying an additional 1,827,966 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of Ovintiv by 63.2% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,950,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,604,000 after acquiring an additional 1,530,397 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ovintiv by 73.0% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,707,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,671,000 after acquiring an additional 1,142,624 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC raised its position in Ovintiv by 3,630.2% in the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 891,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,216,000 after purchasing an additional 867,806 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Ovintiv alerts:

Insider Activity at Ovintiv

In related news, Director Steven W. Nance sold 1,201 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.65, for a total value of $58,428.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,018,195.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on OVV shares. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Ovintiv from $46.00 to $47.00 in a report on Thursday, July 13th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Ovintiv from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. CIBC cut their price objective on Ovintiv from $55.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Ovintiv from $42.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Ovintiv from $36.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.42.

View Our Latest Report on OVV

Ovintiv Trading Up 1.0 %

OVV stock opened at $48.63 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $40.48 and a 200-day moving average of $39.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Ovintiv Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.07 and a twelve month high of $59.10. The company has a market cap of $13.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.67, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 2.81.

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.11 billion. Ovintiv had a return on equity of 16.27% and a net margin of 28.27%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Ovintiv Inc. will post 6.34 EPS for the current year.

Ovintiv Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.47%. Ovintiv’s payout ratio is currently 9.06%.

About Ovintiv

(Free Report)

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids in the United States and Canada. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ovintiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ovintiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.