AdvisorShares Investments LLC Has $2.11 Million Stock Position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

AdvisorShares Investments LLC increased its position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) by 43.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,740 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,440 shares during the quarter. Intuit makes up 0.7% of AdvisorShares Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. AdvisorShares Investments LLC’s holdings in Intuit were worth $2,113,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its position in Intuit by 5.3% in the first quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 12,373 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,517,000 after purchasing an additional 628 shares during the period. KCM Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Intuit by 22.9% in the first quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 714 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. Goldstein Advisors LLC bought a new position in Intuit in the first quarter worth $241,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Intuit by 44.1% in the first quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 627 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period. Finally, GAM Holding AG lifted its position in Intuit by 1.3% in the first quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 5,860 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,613,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. 82.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Intuit Stock Down 0.7 %

NASDAQ INTU traded down $3.70 during trading on Friday, hitting $497.77. The stock had a trading volume of 1,005,501 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,650,873. The company has a market capitalization of $139.43 billion, a PE ratio of 63.32, a P/E/G ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.20. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $470.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $440.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.51. Intuit Inc. has a 12 month low of $352.63 and a 12 month high of $514.14.

Intuit Dividend Announcement

Intuit ( NASDAQ:INTU Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 23rd. The software maker reported $8.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.30 by $1.62. The firm had revenue of $6.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.09 billion. Intuit had a return on equity of 16.50% and a net margin of 15.91%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $6.70 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Intuit Inc. will post 9.64 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 10th were paid a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 7th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.39%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Intuit from $485.00 to $525.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Intuit from $520.00 to $525.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Intuit from $475.00 to $495.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Intuit from $462.00 to $485.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Intuit from $510.00 to $497.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $496.62.

Insider Transactions at Intuit

In other news, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 563 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $418.40, for a total transaction of $235,559.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 409 shares in the company, valued at approximately $171,125.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 706 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $418.40, for a total transaction of $295,390.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $564,840. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 563 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $418.40, for a total value of $235,559.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 409 shares in the company, valued at $171,125.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 56,422 shares of company stock worth $25,405,260 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.18% of the company’s stock.

About Intuit

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect.

