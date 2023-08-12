AdvisorShares Investments LLC Cuts Stock Position in urban-gro, Inc. (NASDAQ:UGRO)

AdvisorShares Investments LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of urban-gro, Inc. (NASDAQ:UGRO – Free Report) by 3.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 552,347 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,150 shares during the period. AdvisorShares Investments LLC owned 5.05% of urban-gro worth $1,491,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its position in urban-gro by 23.1% in the first quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 119,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,000 after acquiring an additional 22,410 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in urban-gro during the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. AWM Investment Company Inc. increased its stake in urban-gro by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 837,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,277,000 after buying an additional 27,983 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in urban-gro in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Bard Associates Inc. boosted its position in urban-gro by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. Bard Associates Inc. now owns 341,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $930,000 after buying an additional 39,075 shares during the last quarter. 26.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other urban-gro news, CEO Bradley John Nattrass purchased 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.49 per share, with a total value of $89,400.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 1,821,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,714,489.45. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Lewis Wilks bought 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.63 per share, for a total transaction of $32,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 98,269 shares in the company, valued at $160,178.47. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Bradley John Nattrass purchased 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.49 per share, for a total transaction of $89,400.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 1,821,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,714,489.45. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 143,416 shares of company stock worth $218,770 over the last ninety days. 22.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of UGRO stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1.18. 28,880 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 95,089. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.23. urban-gro, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.09 and a fifty-two week high of $6.40.

urban-gro (NASDAQ:UGRO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $16.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.82 million. urban-gro had a negative return on equity of 37.94% and a negative net margin of 31.44%. On average, equities research analysts predict that urban-gro, Inc. will post -0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

urban-gro, Inc engages in the designing, engineering, building, and integrating complex environmental equipment systems for indoor controlled environment agriculture (CEA) cultivation and retail facilities in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company provides architectural design, engineering, and construction services comprising pre-construction, architectural and interior design, integrated cultivation design, owner's representative/construction management, and general contracting services; and maintenance, training, and support services.

