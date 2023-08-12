AdvisorShares Investments LLC Buys Shares of 11,276 KB Home (NYSE:KBH)

AdvisorShares Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KB Home (NYSE:KBH – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 11,276 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $453,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of KB Home by 25.3% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,021 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $403,000 after purchasing an additional 2,021 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd boosted its position in shares of KB Home by 34.5% during the first quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 13,143 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $528,000 after buying an additional 3,373 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of KB Home by 49,333.8% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 70,196 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,820,000 after buying an additional 70,054 shares in the last quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KB Home in the 1st quarter valued at $472,000. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in KB Home during the 1st quarter worth about $237,000. 96.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get KB Home alerts:

KB Home Stock Down 0.6 %

NYSE:KBH traded down $0.32 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $52.41. 959,383 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,669,373. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.67. KB Home has a 1 year low of $25.31 and a 1 year high of $55.37. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.86.

KB Home Increases Dividend

KB Home ( NYSE:KBH Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 21st. The construction company reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.61. KB Home had a net margin of 10.98% and a return on equity of 20.85%. The business had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.32 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that KB Home will post 6.29 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 3rd will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.53%. This is a boost from KB Home’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 2nd. KB Home’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.17%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of KB Home in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wolfe Research boosted their price target on shares of KB Home from $29.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of KB Home in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. Raymond James raised KB Home from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $61.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Finally, Wedbush increased their price target on KB Home from $55.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.27.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on KB Home

Insider Transactions at KB Home

In other news, CEO Jeffrey T. Mezger sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.26, for a total value of $6,789,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,472,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $66,648,835.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other KB Home news, CEO Jeffrey T. Mezger sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.26, for a total transaction of $6,789,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,472,577 shares in the company, valued at approximately $66,648,835.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jeff Kaminski sold 108,396 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.15, for a total value of $5,544,455.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 152,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,806,819.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.44% of the company’s stock.

KB Home Profile

(Free Report)

KB Home operates as a homebuilding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. It builds and sells various homes, including attached and detached single-family residential homes, townhomes, and condominiums primarily for first-time, first move-up, second move-up, and active adult homebuyers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for KB Home Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KB Home and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.