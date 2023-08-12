AdvisorShares Investments LLC Acquires 5,215 Shares of Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC)

AdvisorShares Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC – Free Report) by 44.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 17,058 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,215 shares during the quarter. Science Applications International comprises 0.6% of AdvisorShares Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. AdvisorShares Investments LLC’s holdings in Science Applications International were worth $1,833,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SAIC. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in Science Applications International by 0.6% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 14,738 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,303,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in Science Applications International by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,806 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $421,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in Science Applications International by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 3,312 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $367,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC increased its stake in shares of Science Applications International by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 6,800 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $754,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of Science Applications International by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 6,738 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $747,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.09% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Science Applications International

In related news, insider Robert S. Genter sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.70, for a total transaction of $323,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 58,655 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,317,143.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have issued reports on SAIC shares. StockNews.com raised Science Applications International from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Science Applications International from $120.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $113.29.

Science Applications International Price Performance

Shares of SAIC stock traded up $0.83 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $120.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 343,827 shares, compared to its average volume of 304,985. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $113.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $107.17. The company has a market cap of $6.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.33 and a beta of 0.74. Science Applications International Co. has a 1-year low of $87.93 and a 1-year high of $123.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.08.

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 5th. The information technology services provider reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.31. Science Applications International had a net margin of 4.20% and a return on equity of 25.68%. The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.88 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Science Applications International Co. will post 7.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Science Applications International Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 14th were paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 13th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. Science Applications International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.17%.

Science Applications International Company Profile

(Free Report)

Science Applications International Corporation provides technical, engineering, and enterprise information technology (IT) services primarily in the United States. The company's offerings include engineering; technology integration; IT modernization; maintenance of ground and maritime systems; logistics; training and simulation; operation and program support services; and end-to-end services, such as design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, sustainment, and security of its customers' IT infrastructure, as well as cloud migration, managed services, infrastructure modernization, and enterprise IT-as-a-service solutions; and data management platform solutions.

