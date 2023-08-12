AdvisorShares Investments LLC Acquires 1,000 Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

AdvisorShares Investments LLC increased its stake in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 94.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,064 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. AdvisorShares Investments LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $201,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Colonial River Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Colonial River Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,658,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Philip Morris International by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after buying an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Investment Services LLC raised its holdings in Philip Morris International by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Horizon Investment Services LLC now owns 4,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $493,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Cigna Investments Inc. New lifted its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 19,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,940,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 2.1% in the first quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. now owns 5,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $491,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. 77.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Philip Morris International Price Performance

Shares of NYSE PM opened at $96.16 on Friday. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 1 year low of $82.85 and a 1 year high of $105.62. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $96.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $97.29. The company has a market cap of $149.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.60, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.69.

Philip Morris International Dividend Announcement

Philip Morris International ( NYSE:PM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The company reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $8.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.76 billion. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 127.84% and a net margin of 11.63%. Philip Morris International’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.48 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.21 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 23rd were paid a $1.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 22nd. This represents a $5.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.28%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 98.26%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup raised Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $109.00 to $117.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, 22nd Century Group reiterated a “reiterates” rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $111.40.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

