Advantage Solutions (NASDAQ:ADV) Price Target Raised to $3.30

Advantage Solutions (NASDAQ:ADV – Free Report) had its target price boosted by The Goldman Sachs Group from $2.90 to $3.30 in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Separately, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an equal weight rating and issued a $3.00 price objective on shares of Advantage Solutions in a research note on Monday, August 7th.

NASDAQ ADV opened at $2.79 on Tuesday. Advantage Solutions has a twelve month low of $1.13 and a twelve month high of $4.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a current ratio of 1.88. The stock has a market cap of $904.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.61 and a beta of 1.52. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.07.

Advantage Solutions (NASDAQ:ADV – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $962.04 million. Advantage Solutions had a negative net margin of 34.72% and a positive return on equity of 8.27%. Equities analysts anticipate that Advantage Solutions will post 0.47 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO David A. Peacock acquired 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.58 per share, for a total transaction of $126,400.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 1,778,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,809,416.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director James M. Kilts purchased 24,803 shares of Advantage Solutions stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.86 per share, for a total transaction of $46,133.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 349,782 shares in the company, valued at $650,594.52. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David A. Peacock purchased 80,000 shares of Advantage Solutions stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.58 per share, for a total transaction of $126,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,778,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,809,416.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 230,436 shares of company stock worth $425,948 in the last quarter. 5.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in Advantage Solutions by 7.3% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 150,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $961,000 after acquiring an additional 10,200 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Advantage Solutions by 4.1% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 529,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,379,000 after acquiring an additional 20,843 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Advantage Solutions by 59.3% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 48,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,000 after acquiring an additional 17,984 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Advantage Solutions by 17.3% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 151,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $966,000 after acquiring an additional 22,304 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Advantage Solutions by 0.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,774,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,603,000 after acquiring an additional 62,402 shares during the last quarter. 24.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Advantage Solutions Inc provides outsourced solutions to consumer goods companies and retailers in North America and internationally. It operates in two segments, Sales and Marketing. The Sales segment offers brand-centric services, such as headquarter relationship management; analytics, insights, and intelligence; administration; and brand-centric merchandising services.

