Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) Shares Sold by Tower Research Capital LLC TRC

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC cut its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 14.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 68,584 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 11,977 shares during the quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $6,722,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of AMD. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 50,873,006 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,295,045,000 after purchasing an additional 2,457,436 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 29,113,322 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,881,802,000 after buying an additional 387,696 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 26,316,911 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,579,321,000 after buying an additional 431,867 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Advanced Micro Devices in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,252,070,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 35.5% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 17,086,683 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,868,258,000 after acquiring an additional 4,475,368 shares in the last quarter. 68.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Advanced Micro Devices alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently commented on AMD. 58.com reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $110.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $80.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $98.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Advanced Micro Devices currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $135.19.

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Performance

AMD stock traded down $2.66 on Friday, reaching $107.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 55,667,745 shares, compared to its average volume of 72,143,792. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $115.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $99.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The company has a market capitalization of $173.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -5,375.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.99 and a beta of 1.83. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 52 week low of $54.57 and a 52 week high of $132.83.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $5.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.32 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a positive return on equity of 5.69% and a negative net margin of 0.11%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.91 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Victor Peng sold 105,000 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.57, for a total transaction of $13,079,850.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 321,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,998,181.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 31,701 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.49, for a total transaction of $3,534,344.49. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,513,245 shares in the company, valued at $168,711,685.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Victor Peng sold 105,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.57, for a total value of $13,079,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 321,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,998,181.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 251,174 shares of company stock worth $30,761,603. 0.73% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Advanced Micro Devices

(Free Report)

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Micro Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Micro Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.