Advanced Health Intelligence Ltd. (NASDAQ:AHI) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Advanced Health Intelligence Ltd. (NASDAQ:AHI – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 73,100 shares, a decrease of 28.8% from the July 15th total of 102,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,470,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Advanced Health Intelligence Trading Up 4.4 %

Shares of AHI stock opened at $4.23 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.51. Advanced Health Intelligence has a one year low of $0.64 and a one year high of $15.52.

Institutional Trading of Advanced Health Intelligence

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AHI. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in Advanced Health Intelligence in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Advanced Health Intelligence in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Advanced Health Intelligence in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Advanced Health Intelligence

Advanced Health Intelligence Ltd. operates as a mobile application and technology development company in Australia and internationally. It develops and patents BodyScan, a proprietary measurement/dimensioning technology that enables end-user to check and assess body dimensions using a smartphone. The company also provides FaceScan for measuring vital signs, and risks associated with cardiovascular disease, heart attack, and stroke; and DermaScan, a dermatological scanner.

