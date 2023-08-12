ACV Auctions (NASDAQ:ACVA) PT Raised to $18.00

ACV Auctions (NASDAQ:ACVA – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. Stephens restated an overweight rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of ACV Auctions in a research report on Tuesday. Piper Jaffray Companies upped their price objective on ACV Auctions from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, July 5th. B. Riley Financial started coverage on ACV Auctions in a report on Thursday, July 20th. They issued a buy rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. JMP Securities reiterated a market outperform rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of ACV Auctions in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on ACV Auctions from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $19.07.

ACV Auctions Price Performance

ACV Auctions stock opened at $15.88 on Tuesday. ACV Auctions has a 52 week low of $6.51 and a 52 week high of $18.68. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.35. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market cap of $2.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.54 and a beta of 1.35.

ACV Auctions (NASDAQ:ACVA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.08. ACV Auctions had a negative return on equity of 16.17% and a negative net margin of 18.33%. The business had revenue of $119.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $108.54 million. On average, research analysts forecast that ACV Auctions will post -0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Michael Waterman sold 6,043 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.66, for a total value of $100,676.38. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 237,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,957,899.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other ACV Auctions news, insider Michael Waterman sold 6,043 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.66, for a total transaction of $100,676.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 237,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,957,899.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Bessemer Venture Partners Ix L sold 342,236 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.22, for a total value of $6,235,539.92. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 325,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,928,441.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,385,739 shares of company stock valued at $24,815,607. Insiders own 13.67% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ACVA. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new position in shares of ACV Auctions during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new position in shares of ACV Auctions during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $58,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ACV Auctions by 359.1% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 2,848 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of ACV Auctions by 47.5% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of ACV Auctions during the 1st quarter worth approximately $94,000. Institutional investors own 75.63% of the company’s stock.

ACV Auctions Company Profile

ACV Auctions Inc operates a digital marketplace that connects buyers and sellers for the online auction of wholesale vehicles. The company provides data services insights into the condition and value of used vehicles, as well as customer financing services. ACV Auctions Inc was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Buffalo, New York.

