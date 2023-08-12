Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI) Shares Bought by Guardian Wealth Management Inc.

Guardian Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,901 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the period. Acuity Brands comprises approximately 1.4% of Guardian Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Guardian Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Acuity Brands were worth $1,444,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AYI. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Acuity Brands by 87.3% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 148 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Acuity Brands by 1,192.3% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 168 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Acuity Brands during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in Acuity Brands by 35.5% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 267 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in Acuity Brands by 82.3% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 330 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. 95.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE AYI traded down $1.52 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $164.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 216,006 shares, compared to its average volume of 299,753. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $163.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $170.43. Acuity Brands, Inc. has a one year low of $149.30 and a one year high of $202.90. The company has a market cap of $5.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.54.

Acuity Brands ( NYSE:AYI Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 29th. The electronics maker reported $3.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.35 by $0.15. Acuity Brands had a net margin of 9.34% and a return on equity of 21.97%. The business had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that Acuity Brands, Inc. will post 12.61 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 18th were issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 17th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.32%. Acuity Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.48%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on AYI. SpectralCast reissued a “reiterates” rating on shares of Acuity Brands in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $175.00 target price on shares of Acuity Brands in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Acuity Brands from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Acuity Brands has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $189.14.

Acuity Brands, Inc provides lighting and building management solutions in North America and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Acuity Brands Lighting and Lighting Controls (ABL); and the Intelligent Spaces Group (ISG). The ABL segment provides commercial, architectural, and specialty lighting solutions, as well as lighting controls and components for various indoor and outdoor applications under the Lithonia Lighting, Holophane, Peerless, Gotham, Mark Architectural Lighting, Winona Lighting, Juno, Indy, Aculux, Healthcare Lighting, Hydrel, American Electric Lighting, Sunoptics, eldoLED, nLight, Sensor Switch, IOTA, A-Light, Cyclone, Eureka, Lumniaire LED, Luminis, Dark to Light, RELOC Wiring Solutions, and OPTOTRONIC brands.

