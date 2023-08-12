Achain Market Cap Reaches $1.33 Million (ACT)

Achain (ACT) traded 1.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on August 12th. Over the last seven days, Achain has traded down 2.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Achain coin can now be bought for about $0.0013 or 0.00000004 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Achain has a market cap of $1.33 million and approximately $179,547.80 worth of Achain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Achain alerts:

Belrium (BEL) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.57 or 0.00008747 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0774 or 0.00000263 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00002463 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00002692 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001910 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000996 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00002872 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 18.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00002607 BTC.

Achain Profile

Achain is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 22nd, 2017. Achain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 999,999,998 coins. The Reddit community for Achain is https://reddit.com/r/achain_official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Achain is www.achain.com. Achain’s official Twitter account is @achainofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Achain

According to CryptoCompare, “Achain is a public blockchain platform that aims to enable developers of all levels of experience to issue tokens, smart contracts, and create applications. The Achain team is committed to build a global blockchain network for the exchange of information and value transactions. The platform will use the RDPoS consensus mechanism (Result-delegated Proof of Stake).The Achain token (ACT) will give users the right to access the network services and voting privileges on the platform.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Achain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Achain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Achain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Achain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Achain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.