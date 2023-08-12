Accuray Incorporated (NASDAQ:ARAY) Stock Holdings Boosted by Perkins Capital Management Inc.

Perkins Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Accuray Incorporated (NASDAQ:ARAY – Free Report) by 46.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 53,500 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,000 shares during the quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Accuray were worth $159,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CTC Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Accuray in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Zebra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Accuray in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Bleakley Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Accuray during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Accuray in the fourth quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Simplicity Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Accuray in the first quarter worth about $59,000. 62.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:ARAY opened at $3.08 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.16. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.35. Accuray Incorporated has a 52-week low of $1.81 and a 52-week high of $4.30.

Accuray ( NASDAQ:ARAY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.04). Accuray had a negative net margin of 2.07% and a negative return on equity of 17.98%. The business had revenue of $118.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $121.50 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.04) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Accuray Incorporated will post 0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Sandeep Chalke sold 26,168 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.55, for a total transaction of $92,896.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 542,232 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,924,923.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Sandeep Chalke sold 26,168 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.55, for a total value of $92,896.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 542,232 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,924,923.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President Suzanne C. Winter sold 17,085 shares of Accuray stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.82, for a total value of $65,264.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 1,492,073 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,699,718.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 45,890 shares of company stock worth $167,522. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on ARAY shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Accuray from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, June 5th. StockNews.com downgraded Accuray from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 30th.

Accuray Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and sells radiosurgery and radiation therapy systems for the treatment of tumors in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, India, Africa, Japan, China, and rest of the Asia Pacific region. It offers the CyberKnife System, a robotic stereotactic radiosurgery and stereotactic body radiation therapy system used for the treatment of primary and metastatic tumors outside the brain, including tumors on or near the spine and in the breast, kidney, liver, lung, pancreas, and prostate.

