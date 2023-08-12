accesso Technology Group (LON:ACSO) Shares Pass Below 200-Day Moving Average of $744.16

Shares of accesso Technology Group plc (LON:ACSO – Get Free Report) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 744.16 ($9.51) and traded as low as GBX 744 ($9.51). accesso Technology Group shares last traded at GBX 750 ($9.58), with a volume of 23,719 shares changing hands.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on ACSO shares. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of accesso Technology Group in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,035 ($13.23) target price on shares of accesso Technology Group in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd.

The firm has a market capitalization of £301.46 million, a PE ratio of 4,044.44, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 761.21 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 743.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a current ratio of 2.62.

accesso Technology Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops technology solutions for the attractions and leisure industry in the United Kingdom, other European countries, Australia, the South Pacific, Asia, the United States, Canada, Mexico, and Central and South America. It operates through Ticketing and Distribution, and Guest Experience segments.

