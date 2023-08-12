99,850 Shares in Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP) Bought by Arcus Capital Partners LLC

Arcus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 99,850 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $3,859,000. Alerian MLP ETF comprises 1.3% of Arcus Capital Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Arcus Capital Partners LLC owned about 0.06% of Alerian MLP ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Alerian MLP ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Alerian MLP ETF by 114.3% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 640 shares during the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new stake in Alerian MLP ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Alerian MLP ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $51,000.

Alerian MLP ETF Stock Up 1.3 %

Alerian MLP ETF stock traded up $0.51 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $40.77. 900,284 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,296,595. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.30. Alerian MLP ETF has a 12 month low of $34.69 and a 12 month high of $42.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.30 and a beta of 1.42.

About Alerian MLP ETF

ALERIAN MLP ETF seeks investment results that correspond (before fees and expenses) to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Index is a rules based, modified capitalization weighted, float adjusted index intended to give investors a means of tracking the overall performance of the United States energy infrastructure Master Limited Partnership (MLP) asset class.

